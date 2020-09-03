1/1
Donald Earl Gede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Earl Gede of McKenney, Virginia, formerly of Bowie, Maryland died on August 30, 2020, just after his 92nd birthday. Don was born in Deerfield, Illinois to Rudolph and Bessie Gede and was the third of six children. He leaves behind his son, Christopher D. Gede (Ellen) of Bowie Maryland and daughter Donna Garrett (Steve) of Richmond, Virginia, the children of his first marriage of 54 years to Joy Tanis Gede, who died in 2003. He also leaves behind one grandson Christopher F. Gede of Bowie, Maryland. Don married Lola Gede in 2005 and lived in McKenney, Virginia, with Lola's granddaughter (Jennifer) and great grandson (Blakely). He is survived by his brother James and sister Betty. His brothers: Melvin, Robert and William pre-deceased him. Don served in both the Navy and Air Force for 29 years, and was a Korean war veteran. He worked and retired from the C&P Telephone Company in Washington, DC. Don also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed boating, once owning a boat named Don's Joy. Don lived in Bowie Maryland from 1971-1988, and retired to Florida, and then to Richmond and McKenney, Virginia, in his later years. Don will be buried at Amelia Veterans Cemetery in Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved