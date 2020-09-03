Donald Earl Gede of McKenney, Virginia, formerly of Bowie, Maryland died on August 30, 2020, just after his 92nd birthday. Don was born in Deerfield, Illinois to Rudolph and Bessie Gede and was the third of six children. He leaves behind his son, Christopher D. Gede (Ellen) of Bowie Maryland and daughter Donna Garrett (Steve) of Richmond, Virginia, the children of his first marriage of 54 years to Joy Tanis Gede, who died in 2003. He also leaves behind one grandson Christopher F. Gede of Bowie, Maryland. Don married Lola Gede in 2005 and lived in McKenney, Virginia, with Lola's granddaughter (Jennifer) and great grandson (Blakely). He is survived by his brother James and sister Betty. His brothers: Melvin, Robert and William pre-deceased him. Don served in both the Navy and Air Force for 29 years, and was a Korean war veteran. He worked and retired from the C&P Telephone Company in Washington, DC. Don also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed boating, once owning a boat named Don's Joy. Don lived in Bowie Maryland from 1971-1988, and retired to Florida, and then to Richmond and McKenney, Virginia, in his later years. Don will be buried at Amelia Veterans Cemetery in Virginia.



