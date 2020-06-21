Donald George Heene, born October 7, 1931, quietly passed away on June 7, 2020, with no family near due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Born to George and Germaine Heene, as an only child, in Waterloo, Iowa, Don grew up in Moline, Illinois. He graduated from Moline High School, where he was a member of the school golf team. He joined the Navy after high school, where he was a radar operator on a ship based in the Mediterranean. After his service, he enrolled in Augustana College, and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in business. During his first working years, he met and married LouAnn LeCocq , an MA graduate of the University of Iowa. This union was blessed with three children, Lisa Heene Capps, Michael E. Heene, and Thomas G. Heene. Don worked for both Iowa State Government where he helped design the first ambulance ever used in the state. Don retired from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Maryland where he was instrumental in making airbags a requirement, saving many lives. Family, golf, and boating brought him the most pleasure. He volunteered with boys' baseball and the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the Chesapeake Bay as well as Woods Church in Severna Park, MD. He also leaves behind three loving grandchildren, Adam, Rylan and Avery Ann. Services for a Celebration of his Life are planned for a later date. Memorials can be donated to Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.