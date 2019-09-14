Donald H. Monk, 73, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on September 8, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Monk was born on June 8, 1946 in Granite, MD to the late Homer and Hilda Monk. He was one of nine children. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969 and was a member of the VFW of Pasadena. For the past 20 years, he worked as a Dispatcher for Gardner and Sons. In his spare time, Donald enjoyed fishing, cooking, and being a member of his local bowling and pool leagues. In addition to his parents, Mr. Monk is preceded in death by his son, David DiDonato. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janice Monk; children, Sharon Brown, Tamara DiDonato, Robert DiDonato, Jr., and Ronald Snyder; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew, Sean, Jessica, Nicholas, Sara, Robert III, and Emily; and 1 great-grandchild, Tyler, Jr. Friends may visit on Monday, September 16 from 2-6 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019