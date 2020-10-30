Donald J. Como, Jr. "Donnie" of Annapolis passed away suddenly on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born to the late Nancy and Donald J. Como, Sr. on August 25, 1966. Donnie lived his entire life as a true Annapolitan. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1984 and worked his entire career in the drywall industry. Donnie grew up playing basketball and softball in the Annapolis area. He loved to attend sporting events to support his nieces and nephews. He loved horse racing, fishing, and watching cooking shows and sports at home. He was known for his laughter, antics, and warm sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Linda "Jackie" Miller, and his brother-in-law Charles "Eddie" Collins. He is survived by his sisters N. Darlene Como (Dayton), Silver Spring, Pamela Collins, Pasadena, Donna Como-Roeder (Charles), Pasadena, and brother-in-law Robert Miller, Sr., Rhodesdale. Donnie is also survived by niece Megan Giles (Frank), nephews Robert Miller Jr. (Rebecca), Samuel Roeder, Michael Roeder, and niece Maggie Eckerson. He is loved and missed dearly by his great-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private. To plant memorial trees in memory of Donnie please visit treesforachange.com
