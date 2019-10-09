On October 5, 2019 Don Killian passed away at age 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita Killian (nee Smuck); Devoted father of Regina Killian and husband Mohamed Mohamed, Matthew H. Killian and wife Linda, Mark Killian, John Killian and wife Wendy and the late Paul D. Killian; he was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 am. Mr. Killian will be interred with Military Honors at the U.S. Naval Academy at a later date. Visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019