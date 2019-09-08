Donald John Yeskey, Jr. died on September 2, 2019 with his loving wife of 52 years, Hildegarde, at his side. He was 82 years old. Don was a wonderful dad to daughters Barbara Brown and Debra Clark, and son David Yeskey; affectionate grandpa to Jayson, Jeremy, Joshua, Justin, Lacey, Savannah and Spencer; and a pesky big brother to sister Elaine Yeskey. Don was born on February 4, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, to Donald and Eleanor (nee Kidder) Yeskey. He resided in Greensburg, PA through his high school graduation before his army service took him to Japan, followed by a career taking him to Fort Meade, MD. Don lived the remainder of his life in Crownsville, MD interspersed with three-year stints in Cheltenham, England and Wiesbaden, Germany. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered as a loyal employee of the National Security Agency, a dedicated community activist and conservationist, proud patriot, U.S. Army veteran, an avid collector with an eye for variations, genealogist, and local historian. A brief military service will be held at 1:00 pm promptly, September 18th at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Crownsville followed immediately by a life celebration at Historic Baldwin Hall in Millersville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Severn Cross Roads Foundation or Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019