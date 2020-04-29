Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Strawser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Strawser, of Bowie, MD, age 83 passed away at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Don was preceded in death by his parents Thelma Boylan and Harland Strawser of West Virginia; brothers Harland (Gene), Robert (Bobby Lawrence), and Ronald. Don is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 55 years, Yvonne Strawser; his loving children Donna Griffith and her husband, Roy, and Michelle Strawser Hankle; cherished grandchildren, Nathan Griffith, Andrew Griffith (Anna), Grace Griffith, Elyse Griffith, Joel Seeley, Jared Seeley, Jordon Hankle, and Mason Hankle. He is also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Don was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on January 26, 1937. After graduating from Grafton High School, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland, seeking employment. He entered the US Army and was stationed in France. After the Army, he was employed as a coordinator-planner at Westinghouse, where he worked for 40 years. Eventually, he served part of each day as a union vice-president. He and Yvonne were married in 1965 and settled in Glen Burnie, Maryland. A man with a strong work ethic, Don devoted his life and career to faithfully providing for his family. He was an active grandparent, dedicated to loving and meeting the needs of those around him. Although very quiet, Don was known for speaking perfectly-timed words of wisdom. During Don's retirement years he and Yvonne lived in Palm Coast, Florida, and only recently returned to live in Bowie, MD, due to failing health. Don had many interests, most of them revolving around his family and church. In 1987, Don came to faith in Jesus Christ and became an active member in his church, both in Maryland and then in Palm Coast. In Palm Coast, he served quietly and faithfully each Sunday and took special pleasure in the relationships he and Yvonne built with other couples in small group meetings during the week. In later years, he especially looked forward to meeting with his men's group for Bible studies. Upon moving back to Maryland, Don said it was those relationships he missed the most. Don enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, coin collecting, and family genealogy. He also loved to work on vintage cars. These activities gave Don pleasure and served as a way to quietly spend time alongside those he loved. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services are private. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020

