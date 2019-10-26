|
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
the auditorium at Collington Retirement Community
Donald Leslie Olson, Lt. Cmdr., US Navy (Ret.), passed away on October 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Don is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Wanda Ardeen, his 8 children, 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Don was born on October 21, 1927 and raised in Montevideo, Minnesota. When he was just 15 years old, he ran away from home to enlist in the U.S. Navy under the name of his older brother. He then fought in the Pacific theater from 1943 until the end of World War II. Among other conflicts, he was involved in the Battle of Iwo Jima and witnessed the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi from the beach where he was stationed as a radio operator. After the end of the war, Don continued his career in the Navy working primarily in communications and, later, cryptology. During his career, he was stationed in Guam, Alaska, Japan, and several other bases in the US. After his 30-year career in the Navy, Don retired at the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1973. He then pursued a second career in banking, working as a branch manager for Baltimore Federal Savings and Loan in Severna Park, Maryland and later working for Augusta Federal and John Hanson Savings and Loan. In 1974, after several years of attending college at night, Don received an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, University College. Don was actively involved in the Severna Park community from 1961 through 1993; he was a leader of his local Kiwanis and Lions Clubs, the Severna Park Chamber of Commerce and the Severna Park High School Marching Band Boosters. In recognition of his community service, he served as Grand Marshal of the Severna Park Fourth of July parade in 1983. When not working or volunteering, Don enjoyed boating on the Severn River, rebuilding cars, photography, amateur radio and, beginning in the 1970s, new technology. He was also an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Annapolis, Maryland. At the age of 17, Don married Wanda, then 16, who he met while he was serving in the Navy with Wanda's older brother, Charles. Together they raised 8 children: Donald Roger Olson, Judy Laverne Foster, Lloyd John Olson, Marsha Sue Buss, Wanda Jean Olson, Margaret Olson Hall, Martin Leslie Olson, and Julie Marie Olson Daniel. After retiring from his second career, Don and Wanda moved from Severna Park, Maryland to Ocean Pines, Maryland, where they were both actively engaged in their local community as volunteers and avid bowlers. They helped organize and lead their local AARP tax assistance project for 20 years, helping elderly residents e-file their federal and state tax returns. They were trained as auxiliary officers of the Ocean City Police Force and received a Key to Ocean City for over 5,000 hours of volunteer service when they relocated to Collington Retirement Community, in Mitchellville, Maryland, in 2014. While at Collington, Don enjoyed volunteering for the Opportunity Outlet Shop, helping repair watches and replacing watch batteries for other Collington residents. An informal gathering will be held to celebrate Don's life on Sunday, October 27 from 11 am to 1 pm in the auditorium at Collington Retirement Community, 10450 Lottsford Road, Mitchellville, Maryland.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
