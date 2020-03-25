Donald Dale Lowman, of Pasadena, MD, passed away on March 23, 2020. The son of Donald Morris and Dorothy Lowman, he was born and raised in Maryland. He worked as a boilermaker for Union 193. He enjoyed going to all the Casinos with his Father. He was predeceased by his Mother, Dorothy Virginia Lowman, as well as his brother, Aubrey Lee Lowman. He is survived by his father, Donald Morris Lowman, as well many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. All services at this time will be private due to the restrictions in place for the Coronavirus pandemic. A public memorial will be held at a later date.

