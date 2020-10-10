Donald (Red) Morrissey, 56, of Annapolis, MD passed away on October 5, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital of Washington, DC after battling liver failure. Red was born in Chicago, IL on August 4, 1964 to Rose and Don Morrissey. He was the sixth boy in a family of seven children and was raised in a Irish Catholic family. He graduated from St. Laurence High School on the south side of Chicago in 1978. Donnie worked for Keystone Automotive in Chicago for 23 years as a route salesman and won many awards for continuous sales growth and overall volume leadership. He moved to Annapolis, Maryland in March of 2017 and was employed as a cashier at Home Depot in the mornings plus Whole Foods in the afternoon. He had an outstanding work ethic and was known for asking his supervisors for as many hours as possible each week. He would often return to work if someone called in sick and became the go-to employee in case of an emergency. During his final few days in the hospital, Red was yelling at the nurses in a loud voice "I gotta go to work." His easy-going attitude and infectious smile made an impression on customers and co-workers. Red's favorite activity was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. You could hear him coming from a mile away with the extra loud custom exhaust pipes. He was a long-time member of the Justified Motorcycle Club and enjoyed his annual biker trip touring various areas of the country with his friends. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox baseball along with the Chicago Bears football team. He was always looking to help someone else, whether they needed help finding an auto part or just a ride home from work. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Don Morrissey, his daughter Angela Lynn Morrissey and his brother Johnny Morrissey. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Rose (Rick) Reed; grandchildren Gavin and Aubree; brothers Dean (Lena), Jim (Pat), Mike (Patty Jo) Dan (Susan), sister-in-law Eileen, and sister Patty (John) Brady. Nephew of Aunt Pat and Uncle John O'Connell plus many cousins, nieces and nephew that will greatly miss him. A private family mass will be held on Friday 10/23/20 at 11am. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for the spring/summer of 2021 with details to be posted on Red's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan House, 2610 Greenbriar Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401 in his honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store