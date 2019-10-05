Donald H. Myers, 89, a 7 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Linthicum and Glen Burnie, died on September 23, 2019 at the Baltimore VA Medical Center after a long illness. Mr. Myers was born on August 30, 1930 in Oella, MD to the late John and Rose Myers. He served honorably in the United State Navy from 1951 to 1954. Upon returning to civilian life, he started his own company, Atlas Sheet Metal, and operated it until the mid 1970s. Donald was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, American Legion Post 295, the Glen Burnie Elks' Club, and the Glen Burnie Moose Lodge. His hobbies included Polka dancing, hunting, and traveling. In addition to his parents, Mr. Myers is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara L. Myers. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine A. Meeks-Myers; 5 stepchildren, Beth Wirt (Bob), Lorrie Ruth (Brian), Adria Smith (Bob), Jeffrey Meeks, and Gregory Meeks (Debi); 7 grandchildren, Lauren Harman (Danny), Marisa and Michael Meeks, Julia Meeks, Kevin Clancy, Jr. (Amy), Kelly Clancy (Lindsey), and Andrew Ruth; and 5 great-grandchildren, Makena Laird, Charlotte and Jackson Clancy, and Riley and Georgia Harman. Friends may visit on Wednesday, October 9 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 S. Orchard Rd., Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019