Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Donald Patrick Andrews, 74, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Donald was born on September 6, 1945, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, to the late Ellen and Joseph Andrews. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army as a Captain during the Vietnam War. He received the purple heart and the bronze star during his time in the Army. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from John Carroll University in Ohio and worked for M And M Appliance as a Manager. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City, Maryland, and enjoyed watching TV, golfing, cheering on the Ravens, and traveling. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Donald is survived by his devoted wife of over 48 years, Nancy A. Andrews; his loving sons, Patrick (Amanda) Andrews, Timothy Andrews, and Jeffrey (Amy Yeshe) Andrews; his cherished grandchildren, Joshua, Chloe, Tori Anne, Anastasia, Jade, and Logan; his adopted family, Cindy Hollingsworth-Dillon and her children Cassandra and Benjamin; and his dear siblings, Kathy, Ellin, and John. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his sister, Diane. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral And Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thursday, February 27th, from 3-5 And 7-9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th, at 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 801 Stevenson Road, Severn, MD 21144. Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org http://www.diabetes.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020
