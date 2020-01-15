The Capital Gazette

Donald Anthony Richitt, born January 7, 1928, in Washington, DC, and preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Joyce Pichard Richitt, father to Donald Richitt, Jr., Nita Jones, Patrick Richitt and Donna Bryant, and grandfather to Nicholas Richitt, Jennifer Sheinin, Erin Horbal, Katlyn Gutierrez, Steven Richitt, Brittany Richitt, Megan Bryant and Anthony Richitt, died peacefully on Saturday, January 4th at the age of 91 with his family and angels at his bedside. Don graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1951 and joined the U.S Air Force and flew T28, C130, B-25, and F80 military aircraft. After he left the military service, Don started a business building homes and later worked in US Customs until he retired from the Federal Government in 1985. Following his Federal service, he started a home improvement business, which he operated for 15 years. His favorite pastime was golf, and he and his wife Peggy played several times a week, their names often appearing in the Evening Capital for their achievements. He used to say that his greatest achievements in life were his family: his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed by many! A memorial service with Military Honors is planned for May 14th at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium at 10 am.
