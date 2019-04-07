Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Rowan. View Sign

Donald James Rowan, "Don", 78, a resident of West River and previously of Potomac, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Leonardtown, MD from complications of lung cancer related to Agent Orange. Don was born on March 25, 1941, in Pennsylvania to the late James and Mary Rowan. He received his Ph.D. in Business Development from Penn State University. Don served his country proudly in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed; fishing, boating, and writing.Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan Rowan, his children; Lisa Furlow of Crofton, MD, Lori Eccleston of Columbia, MD, Scott Rowan of Richmond, VA and Mark Rowan of New York, his siblings; Mary Smar of Pocono, PA, and Gerry Rowan of Lancaster, PA. Don is also survived by his grandchildren; Connor and Samantha Furlow and Liam and Emily Eccleston.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Don's life from 10 am until his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Online guestbook available at

