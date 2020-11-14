Donald L. Sawyers, Sr. 86, of Brooklyn Park, MD passed away on October 29, 2020. Don was born September 19, 1934 in Huntington, WV to Willard and Zera Sawyers. In the early 1950's, his family including his brothers, Robert and the late Carroll moved to the Baltimore area before settling in Brooklyn Park. Don then enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Soon after he married his love, Rosemarie Newcomb in 1956 and started a family. A longtime employee in the copper refining industry, he worked in operations and management at Kennecott Refining Corp., Amrod and later, Cox Creek Refining, until he retired in 1995. Don was a great friend to many, always willing help others. His family will miss his patience and gentle honesty along with his dry sense of humor and calm, no matter what the crisis. When he could he enjoyed crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay and was a fan of the Orioles and Ravens but of course he was an avid Baltimore Colts fanatic. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rosemarie and his sons Donald Jr. and Douglas. Don will be sorely missed but always remembered by those who knew and loved him. If his family could speak to him one more time, they would ask him where the key to the riding lawnmower is.



