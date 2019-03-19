Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Scott. View Sign



Donald "Donnie" Wayne Scott, 50, of Edgewater passed away on March 14, 2019, after his long fight with cancer. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland on January 8, 1969, to Patricia Bennett-Harold. At the age of 17 Don joined the United States Coast Guard Reserves, After his graduation from Central High School in Woodstock, VA Don went active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. Petty Officer First Class Scott worked in search and rescue and drug enforcement then later became a recruiter in his 23-year career. Don was an active member of American Legion Post 226 in Mayo. He always enjoyed being on the water with friends and family whether it was crabbing, fishing for rockfish, or just being on a boat in the water. Don was also an avid wood duck collector. He is survived by his wife, of 30 years Karen Scott; his children, Brittany, Amanda, and Callie Scott; grandchildren, Landon Donald Ortiz Scott and Hazel Josephine Coleman; and his mother Patricia Harold. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Edgewater Bible Church, 1716 Shadyside Dr, Edgewater, MD on Saturday, March 30 at 11 am. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post 226, 830 Mayo Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Online condolences may be left at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

