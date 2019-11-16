Donald Thomas Marshall, 66, a longtime resident of the Eastern Shore and formerly of Pasadena, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born in Annapolis to the late Edward and Sarah Marshall. He worked for Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman, retiring in 2015 after 42 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding, hiking, kayaking, watching his grandsons wrestle and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Nusbaum; and his parents-in-law, David and Beryl Burke. Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Kathy; devoted children, Donna Puccinelli (Jimmy), Kelly Taylor (Daniel), Christopher Marshall (Tracey) and Robin Dando (Larry); cherished grandchildren, Tre and Trenton Puccinelli, Katelyn Dando, Collin and Trinity Schindler and Ashlynn Marshall; and his loving siblings, Peggy Crandall (Barry), John Marshall (Sandy), Wayne Marshall (Linda), Charles Marshall (Deloris) and Skip Nusbaum. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Karen Hayes; brothers-in-law, Michael Burke, Warren Burke (Kasey) and Kevin Burke (Jean); and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, from 12-5 PM on Sunday, Nov. 17th. The family will have a time of reflections at 4 PM. Donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or by visiting www.diabetes.org. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019