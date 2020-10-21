1/1
Donald W. Cousin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Cousin, Sr., "Pop", 85, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Donna Craft, Daphne Wicker (her husband Paul), his sons Donald Cousin, Jr. (his wife Lorie) and Douglas Cousin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephen Craft (his wife Danielle), Jeffrey Craft (his wife Jessica), Robert Craft, Jr. (his wife Catrell), Tyler Wicker (his wife Shannon), Max Wicker (his fiancé Dana) and Kristin Cousin (her fiancé Michelle). He had 6 great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Audrey, Ruby, Kennedy, Anna and Aiden. Also, many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. His wife of over 50 years, Kay A. Cousin, predeceased him in 2011. Pop was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved going to the Navy baseball games. He was a baseball coach in Bowie, MD in the 80's and played the game in his high school years. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach. Pop enjoyed eating crabs along with visiting his favorite spots to drink a few beers. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers please visit your local spot and raise a toast to Pop.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved