Donald W. Cousin, Sr., "Pop", 85, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Donna Craft, Daphne Wicker (her husband Paul), his sons Donald Cousin, Jr. (his wife Lorie) and Douglas Cousin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephen Craft (his wife Danielle), Jeffrey Craft (his wife Jessica), Robert Craft, Jr. (his wife Catrell), Tyler Wicker (his wife Shannon), Max Wicker (his fiancé Dana) and Kristin Cousin (her fiancé Michelle). He had 6 great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Audrey, Ruby, Kennedy, Anna and Aiden. Also, many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. His wife of over 50 years, Kay A. Cousin, predeceased him in 2011. Pop was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved going to the Navy baseball games. He was a baseball coach in Bowie, MD in the 80's and played the game in his high school years. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach. Pop enjoyed eating crabs along with visiting his favorite spots to drink a few beers. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers please visit your local spot and raise a toast to Pop.



