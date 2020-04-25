Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Donald W. Llewellyn. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Donald Wayne Llewellyn, 90 of Crownsville, Maryland passed away on April 22, 2020. Rev. Llewellyn was born on October 31, 1929 in Frostburg, Maryland. He attended Beall High School, received his B.A. in Sociology & Psychology from Frostburg State & Lycoming Colleges. Also, attended Westminster Theological Seminary and Loyola Colleges. Rev. Llewellyn served as a United Methodist Minister for the majority of life, serving as Pastor in numerous churches in the Baltimore/Anne Arundel Co. Areas and in retirement serving as Assistant/Interim Pastor at the following Methodist Churches. Good Shepherd in Silver Spring, Bethesda UMC, Camp Chapel in Perry Hall, Pasadena, & Linthicum Heights in Maryland. While at Highlandtown in 1968, Don hosted, on WBAL, the first ever nation-wide radio weeknight, nationwide, talk show. The program was produced under the auspices of the Methodist Television, Radio & Film Commission. Subjects ranged from that of politics (an interview with Hubert Humphrey) to boxing to grief to homosexuality. Don attended the "Trip Around The World" in 1969 (to various countries) sponsored by UMCOR & met with leaders to discuss peace to include, Palestinian & Israeli leaders. Other religious endeavors included the founding & as Executive Director of the United Methodist Community Services (UMCS), a charitable organization for the needy providing food, clothing, sheltering & limited financial assistance to prevent utility cutoffs & evictions. He was one of the first to make the Bay Bridge Swim that resulted in a $5,000.00 donation to the UMCS organization. Don served on or chaired numerous District & Commerce committees (Missions, Church Growth, Development & Redevelopment, & Flood Relief) He created & Directed the Conference Camps Sailing program for 17 years. This while also serving as Chairperson of the Camping Division of the United Methodist Church Camps at Manidokan & West River. Nov 1999-2003, he was commissioned as a missionary by the General Board of Global Ministries & appointed by Bishop Felton May, served as the Business Affairs Minister the Methodist Church at the Gibbons-Resurrection UMC that was faced with a $5.5M debt. Don's goal in ministry was to encourage members of the congregation to participate in the life of the Church and empowering the laity as co-workers in ministry. Community involvement has included, serving in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in Annapolis Flotilla Coxswain Ratings – former Commander, Wing Chaplain in the Civil Air Patrol, Chaplain for Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Advisory Committee, Chaplain Johns Hopkins Hospital, sponsored annually at the Hopkins working with the City Public Housing Association, Chairing the Essex Community College advisory Council. His hobbies included, singing in the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, Baltimore Opera Company Chorus, Bach Society, & Encore. Sailing was his most favorite as he sailed the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries and enjoyed a total of 23 trips on his 38' Ericson sailboat to Martha's Vineyard. He served as sailing-training instructor in the American Red Cross and as a certified safe-boating instructor for The Department of Natural Resources. He also enjoyed tennis, flying, snow skiing & scuba diving. Rev. Llewellyn is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred Stotler Llewellyn; his son, James Douglas Mark Llewellyn, and his daughter, Kathryn Sue Carr & by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Proceeded in Death. Don's Parents, Thomas Price & Beulah Llewellyn & Sister, Charlotte Sigler from Frostburg, MD Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services are private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to, Global Ministries - United Methodist Church

Rev. Donald Wayne Llewellyn, 90 of Crownsville, Maryland passed away on April 22, 2020. Rev. Llewellyn was born on October 31, 1929 in Frostburg, Maryland. He attended Beall High School, received his B.A. in Sociology & Psychology from Frostburg State & Lycoming Colleges. Also, attended Westminster Theological Seminary and Loyola Colleges. Rev. Llewellyn served as a United Methodist Minister for the majority of life, serving as Pastor in numerous churches in the Baltimore/Anne Arundel Co. Areas and in retirement serving as Assistant/Interim Pastor at the following Methodist Churches. Good Shepherd in Silver Spring, Bethesda UMC, Camp Chapel in Perry Hall, Pasadena, & Linthicum Heights in Maryland. While at Highlandtown in 1968, Don hosted, on WBAL, the first ever nation-wide radio weeknight, nationwide, talk show. The program was produced under the auspices of the Methodist Television, Radio & Film Commission. Subjects ranged from that of politics (an interview with Hubert Humphrey) to boxing to grief to homosexuality. Don attended the "Trip Around The World" in 1969 (to various countries) sponsored by UMCOR & met with leaders to discuss peace to include, Palestinian & Israeli leaders. Other religious endeavors included the founding & as Executive Director of the United Methodist Community Services (UMCS), a charitable organization for the needy providing food, clothing, sheltering & limited financial assistance to prevent utility cutoffs & evictions. He was one of the first to make the Bay Bridge Swim that resulted in a $5,000.00 donation to the UMCS organization. Don served on or chaired numerous District & Commerce committees (Missions, Church Growth, Development & Redevelopment, & Flood Relief) He created & Directed the Conference Camps Sailing program for 17 years. This while also serving as Chairperson of the Camping Division of the United Methodist Church Camps at Manidokan & West River. Nov 1999-2003, he was commissioned as a missionary by the General Board of Global Ministries & appointed by Bishop Felton May, served as the Business Affairs Minister the Methodist Church at the Gibbons-Resurrection UMC that was faced with a $5.5M debt. Don's goal in ministry was to encourage members of the congregation to participate in the life of the Church and empowering the laity as co-workers in ministry. Community involvement has included, serving in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in Annapolis Flotilla Coxswain Ratings – former Commander, Wing Chaplain in the Civil Air Patrol, Chaplain for Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Advisory Committee, Chaplain Johns Hopkins Hospital, sponsored annually at the Hopkins working with the City Public Housing Association, Chairing the Essex Community College advisory Council. His hobbies included, singing in the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, Baltimore Opera Company Chorus, Bach Society, & Encore. Sailing was his most favorite as he sailed the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries and enjoyed a total of 23 trips on his 38' Ericson sailboat to Martha's Vineyard. He served as sailing-training instructor in the American Red Cross and as a certified safe-boating instructor for The Department of Natural Resources. He also enjoyed tennis, flying, snow skiing & scuba diving. Rev. Llewellyn is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred Stotler Llewellyn; his son, James Douglas Mark Llewellyn, and his daughter, Kathryn Sue Carr & by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Proceeded in Death. Don's Parents, Thomas Price & Beulah Llewellyn & Sister, Charlotte Sigler from Frostburg, MD Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services are private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to, Global Ministries - United Methodist Church https://www.umcmission.org/umcor/give/how-to-give or Missions at Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church 200 School Lane Linthicum MD 21061 410-859-0990 Be certain to specify your donation to the MISSIONS funds on your check please https://www.lhumc.org/serve/ or Pasadena United Methodist Church 61 Ritchie Hwy Pasadena MD 21122 410-647-3090 Be certain to specify your donation to the MISSIONS funds on your check please For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close