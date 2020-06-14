Dr. Donn V. Campbell, 89, passed away at Ginger Cove in Annapolis on June 8, 2020. He lived in New Jersey, California, and Virginia before moving to Annapolis in 2004 and Ginger Cove in 2013. Born April 18, 1931, the son of Charles and Laura Campbell and brother of Fred, Donn grew up in Morris County NJ and earned his HAM radio license at 14. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1948 and graduated from Morristown High School in 1950. Donn's college plans were put on hold when his unit was activated at the start of the Korean War. His proven aptitude for radio communications led him to OCS and a commission in the US Army Signal Corps. He served in Korea from January 1953 until after the armistice was signed and was honorably discharged that November as a 1st Lieutenant. Back home in NJ, Donn commuted by train to Hoboken in pursuit of a Mechanical Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. Fortunately, he looked up from his books often enough to notice a young woman making the daily trip to her job in Newark. Donn married Jeanne Kearney in 1956, and the couple welcomed three sons over the next several years. Donn graduated from Stevens in 1958 and went on to earn post-graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering (MS 1962, PhD 1979) from Rutgers University. From 1958 to 1986, he worked in the Institute for Exploratory Research at the US Army Signal Corps Research and Development Laboratory at Ft Monmouth NJ, developing antennas for military use. Donn was granted 20-some patents and was elected to the scientific research society Sigma Xi. After leaving federal service, he worked at TRW Avionics Division in San Diego from 1986 to 1996. In retirement, Donn pursued his interests in HAM radio, woodworking, history, and Baroque and Classical music. Building three reproductions of historic harpsichords beautifully combined several of these interests. Donn put his faith in Christ as an adult and was actively engaged in youth ministry, adult education, and service as a Deacon and Elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA). The saying "Engineers Build Strong Families" was more than a cute slogan on a t-shirt when applied to Donn; it describes how he lived his life with and for the people he loved. Dr. Donn V. Campbell is survived by his wife Jeanne, sons Mark (Ellen), Jeffrey (Anne), and Glenn (Sandy), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A private burial service will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. The family invites contributions in Donn's honor to the Ginger Cove Foundation (4000 River Crescent Dr, Annapolis MD 21401) for the benefit of memory care.



