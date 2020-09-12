1/
Donna Day
1941 - 2020
Donna R. Day, a long-time resident of Anne Arundel County, passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, MD. Ms. Day, 79, had been a resident of Oakland for the past 14 years. Ms. Day was born on June 27, 1941, in Thornwood, WV, to Charles P and Marjorie L. Day, and moved to Glen Burnie, MD, with the family in 1956. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1959 and was employed in a variety of administrative positions for a number of small firms until her retirement. Opera and classical music, reading, devouring crossword puzzles and cooking were among Donna's leisure activities. She particularly enjoyed sailing and cruising the waters near Annapolis, and on many occasions included a young nephew onboard to teach him the fundamentals of sailing. Survivors include sister Connie Kallay and spouse Gene of Millersville, MD; brother, James Day and spouse Barbe of The Villages, FL; sister, Dianne Hill of Glen Burnie, MD; sister, Susan Aamodt and spouse Dick of Alpine Lake, Terra Alta, WV, and sister-in-law, Fran Day of Pasadena, MD. Also surviving are nieces (Pam Velez, Erin Maggart, Jennifer Schultz, and Ashleigh Walker); nephews (Jon Forst, Chuck Mathis, Colin Day, and Lance Day); 12 great nieces and nephews, and 2 great-great offspring. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph E. Day, and two nieces, Amy Bolick and EmIly Mathis. At Donna's request, there are no plans for memorials.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 12, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Donna. She will be missed from her community. Our Heavenly Father will comfort and strengthen you in this time of grief.
N. Stewart
September 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
