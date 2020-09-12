Donna R. Day, a long-time resident of Anne Arundel County, passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, MD. Ms. Day, 79, had been a resident of Oakland for the past 14 years. Ms. Day was born on June 27, 1941, in Thornwood, WV, to Charles P and Marjorie L. Day, and moved to Glen Burnie, MD, with the family in 1956. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1959 and was employed in a variety of administrative positions for a number of small firms until her retirement. Opera and classical music, reading, devouring crossword puzzles and cooking were among Donna's leisure activities. She particularly enjoyed sailing and cruising the waters near Annapolis, and on many occasions included a young nephew onboard to teach him the fundamentals of sailing. Survivors include sister Connie Kallay and spouse Gene of Millersville, MD; brother, James Day and spouse Barbe of The Villages, FL; sister, Dianne Hill of Glen Burnie, MD; sister, Susan Aamodt and spouse Dick of Alpine Lake, Terra Alta, WV, and sister-in-law, Fran Day of Pasadena, MD. Also surviving are nieces (Pam Velez, Erin Maggart, Jennifer Schultz, and Ashleigh Walker); nephews (Jon Forst, Chuck Mathis, Colin Day, and Lance Day); 12 great nieces and nephews, and 2 great-great offspring. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph E. Day, and two nieces, Amy Bolick and EmIly Mathis. At Donna's request, there are no plans for memorials.



