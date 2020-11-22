1/1
Donna Hole
Donna Hole died peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 she was 75. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Douglas Hole. Donna Hole is the former Chief of Historic Preservation for the City of Annapolis and administered the Annapolis Historic District Commission from 1992 until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she supervised the publication of Building Toward the Fourth Century: Annapolis Historic District Design Manual and award-winning brochures highlighting the City's architectural and African-American legacies. She also directed the Annapolis Intensive Survey, which to date has recorded over 150 buildings in the historic district and resulted in 12 block studies. Ms. Hole has over 25 years experience in cultural resource management, including extensive survey and registration and architectural research for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. She was the first chair of the Annapolis, Londontown and South County Heritage Area Coordinating Council. She was also the chairman of the Maryland Association of Historic District Commissions and served on the board of the Anne Arundel County Trust for Preservation. Ms. Hole holds a Master's degree in History from Auburn University and a BA from Towson University. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send condolences and memorial gifts in Donna's name to St Martin's Lutheran Church, 1120 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21403

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
4 entries
November 19, 2020
Donna was so much fun to be around - Don and I had such great times hiking and camping with Donna and Doug. She was such an accomplished woman and added so much to the historical preservation community. There was so much love in their family, especially shown by Doug in Donna's later years. I hope she will give Dillon a hug from me.
Carolyn Roark
Family
November 19, 2020
Donna was a bright, happy, lovely woman. She welcomed guests with open arms and always made everyone feel important. She was a wonderful, loving wife who loved her husband with all her heart, as he loved her. We are so happy that Donna and Douglas had each other. We are happy to have known her. May she soar with the eagles.
Kathy Russell
Family
November 17, 2020
She was smart; she was funny; she had a storehouse of information in her brain; she loved Doug with all her heart; she provided caring hospitality whenever we visited; she acted like everyone would be her friend of course; she was tough and strong in her vocation; she had deep spiritual faith. I am thankful to have been part of her life.
Rev Dr Jonathan Masters Hole
Family
November 17, 2020
Donna had one of the most engaging smiles and laughs of anyone i knew.
smart,witty,fun. We will miss Donna and remain ever so grateful to Douglas for his steadfast caring and abiding love for Donna in recent years..they were quite a team...
Laurie and Bill Worth
Family
