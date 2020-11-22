Donna Hole died peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 she was 75. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Douglas Hole. Donna Hole is the former Chief of Historic Preservation for the City of Annapolis and administered the Annapolis Historic District Commission from 1992 until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she supervised the publication of Building Toward the Fourth Century: Annapolis Historic District Design Manual and award-winning brochures highlighting the City's architectural and African-American legacies. She also directed the Annapolis Intensive Survey, which to date has recorded over 150 buildings in the historic district and resulted in 12 block studies. Ms. Hole has over 25 years experience in cultural resource management, including extensive survey and registration and architectural research for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. She was the first chair of the Annapolis, Londontown and South County Heritage Area Coordinating Council. She was also the chairman of the Maryland Association of Historic District Commissions and served on the board of the Anne Arundel County Trust for Preservation. Ms. Hole holds a Master's degree in History from Auburn University and a BA from Towson University. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send condolences and memorial gifts in Donna's name to St Martin's Lutheran Church, 1120 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21403



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store