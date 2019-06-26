Donna Mae (Rabjohn) Ferguson passed from glory to glory early Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019. Born September 8, 1930, to Rodney and Viola Rabjohn, she spent most of her early life in northeast Ohio. She graduated from North High School, Akron OH, in 1948, and on August 12, 1950, married Jim Ferguson of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Being married to him for almost 69 years was her greatest joy. (Being married to her was definitely his!) She had four (4) children: Jim Ferguson, (Laurel), Green Bay, WI; Allan Ferguson, (Barbara), Riva, MD; Ron Ferguson, Pasadena, MD; and Faith Donaldson, (Jeff), Annapolis, MD; nine (9) grandchildren; and twelve (12) great-grandchildren, (with a thirteenth on the way.) She served the Lord with her husband in four churches, two of which he served as pastor or associate pastor. She worked at Annapolis Marine Art Gallery, and later as a professional picture framer for Towne Art, which operated both McBride Art Gallery in Annapolis and Benfield Frame Art Gallery in Severna Park, MD. A private interment was overseen by Hardesty Funeral Home of Annapolis; a memorial service will be held at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ridgely Ave., Annapolis, MD, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Bruce O'Neill leading the service and her grandson, Pastor Kyle Ferguson, preaching.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019