Donna Marie Sweet died a little over three weeks after entering Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida. Born Donna Marie Watson, she married Samuel John Sweet in 1959. Donna was a teacher of both American and English literature as well as Composition and Writing and Public Speaking. She loved classic literature deeply. Among her favorites were Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice, Little Women and many others. The beautiful mountains of Virginia including the Shenandoah Forest, Skyline Drive and the Eastern Shore of Maryland were her favorite retreats. Donna was mesmerized by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Some of her cherished memories include innumerable trips to Ocean City, Maryland, Rehoboth, Delaware and Assateague Island to visit the wild ponies. She also enjoyed her visits to the North Georgia mountains to stay at Lake Burton. She enjoyed Alpine Helen, historic Clayton and Tallulah Falls. In her later years she traveled to Australia and to China. Donna was an extremely well-spoken woman with a wonderful laugh, a great sense of humor and was described by most as outspoken but delightful. Donna Sweet was born on January 10, 1939. She attended Dundalk High School where she excelled in her studies. She was also a beauty queen winning first runner up to Miss Dundalk in her senior year. Donna was the first in her family to attend college. She answered the call to teach in the late 1950's as the state of Maryland had a teacher shortage. She earned a teaching degree from Towson State Teachers College. She later earned her master's degree in guidance counseling from the University of Maryland. After spending several years teaching middle school in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Donna started teaching high school. She taught English in its' various forms at Northeast High School in Pasadena, Maryland. She was there approximately twenty-five years. After thirty-three years of teaching, she retired to work in real estate. She also loved the business world and specialized in helping first time home buyers. She helped a number of her former students buy homes. People came back to her again and again. She retired from real estate in 2014 and moved to Melbourne, Florida. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Samuel John Sweet in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her father Donald Woodrow Watson in 1992, her mother Nelva Kummer Watson in 2002 and her daughter Jennifer Nicole Sweet in 2003. Donna Sweet is survived by her daughter, Belinda-Jo Lewis; (Bruce Lewis), and their five children, Christina Paige Howington, (husband John Howington), Landon Reid Lewis, William Austin Fraser, Arden Evangeline Fraser and Anderson Samuel Lewis. She also has a great grandson, William Lewis Howington. They all live in North Georgia. Donna Sweet is also survived by her oldest son, Samuel John Sweet Jr. He lives in Anne Arundel County, Maryland along with his daughter Amanda Sweet. Donna's youngest son, Dustin Gregory Sweet lives in Melbourne Florida along with his wife Shannon Sweet and their children Addison Nicole Sweet and Aiden Bradford Sweet. Donna also has two living sisters; Bonnie Ward (husband Alan Ward) and Marsha Dee Wiggett (husband Robert Wiggett). Both sisters reside in North Baltimore near their families. Donna was proud of her family and her German/Finnish heritage. She departed this life in peace and grace.



