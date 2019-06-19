Donna Yvonne Dextras Donna Yvonne Dextras, Age 82 of Hopwood, PA, formerly of Hardwood, MD, passed away early Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. She is the daughter of the late Lucille Jordan. Donna retired from Reliable Insurance Company, Fairfax, VA, as an underwriter in 1999. She was a former president of the Ladies Auxiliary BPOE #2528, Deale, MD. Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, George E. Dextras; son Ralph Allen Brown, Jr.; daughter, Debbi Lynn Rivas; sister, Stevi Hunt-Cottrell (Arleigh); three grandchildren, Anthony Brown, Elijio Rivas (Heather), Julie Takach (Dave); five great grandchildren, Ashlei Brown, Tatiana Brown, Felica Brown; Presley Carter, Harley Rivas, Ronin Rivas; one great-great granddaughter, Makenna Carter; other family members, Danielle Hoyt (Jeff), Alexcia Hoyt, Tatem Hoyt, Halie Carter, Teagan Carter; brother-in-law, James Shugart (Patricia); and, close personal friends Marlene and Rick Martin. A Celebration of Donna's life will be held at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, June 20, at the American Legion, Post 51, 508 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Arrang. Donald R. Crawford F.H. Hopwood
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019