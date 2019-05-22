Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnette Ruzicka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donnette Ruzicka passed away peacefully at her home in Crofton, Maryland on Wednesday, 15 May, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 68. Born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa, Donnette and her husband Richard met while attending Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. It was love at first sight for both. That love thrived for the last 48 years and will continue to grow forever. Marriage in 1974 in the American Embassy Tokyo, Japan marked the beginning of Donnette's career as a "Navy Wife". With her husband deployed at sea for many years, and having contracted polio when 20 months old, Donnette rose to those challenges in a way that few could equal. The damage to her legs from polio might have made other people bitter. Donnette accepted it with grace, stating often that she was lucky to be alive. She was determined to make the best of it. She did that and much more. Her life journey took her and her family throughout the United States, and overseas to Hawaii, Israel, and Italy. She had adventures and made memories in every location. She gave birth to two sons who mean more to her than words can express. This very special lady had some very special experiences. Donnette made friends with people of many nationalities during her travels. She never met a person she couldn't get along with and everyone liked her. Some years ago, Donnette joined the Red Hat Society and some of her dearest friends are in that group. She was at her best in social settings where her smile and laugh would light up the room and the faces of her friends. Many people worldwide are grieving. Donnette continues to live on in the hearts and memories of her husband, Richard, and sons, Rik and James. Family that mourns in Sioux City, Iowa includes her mother Lorraine Windle, sisters Jeanette Keairns and Karon Dorr, and sister Sharon Nagy in Green Bay Wisconsin, and sister-in-law Dr. Dolores Ruzicka in Chicago. The family is planning a celebration of Donnette's life with her Red Hat Society friends in Maryland and one in Iowa with family at a later date. Books were Donnette's passion. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her memory to the Anne Arundel Public Library Foundation at

