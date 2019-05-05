Dora Lee Carle, 89 of Gambrills Maryland died on May 1, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital after complications from a heart attack. She went peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the widower of Clinton Edmund Carle. They would've been married 70 years this year. Born in Washington, DC on February 7, 1930. She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1948. She worked at the government printing office for many years. She was then a contracting officer at Goddard then worked at Nasa's headquarters from 1980 to 1986 as a grants officer. She later worked as a small contractor with the federal energy regulatory commission. All of her life she was devoted to her family. She prayed the rosary and to St. Anthony, enjoyed playing cards, shopping, bingo, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her 4 children Terry, Denise, Sue and Steve along with their spouses; her 9 grandchildren Mike, Chris, Kimmy, Danny, Angie, Jen, Sherrie, Steve Jr. and Chip and their spouses; her 7 great grandchildren Maddie, Emma, Lexie, Bella, Julia, Gabby, and Cillian; sisters June and Jackie, and her brother Butch. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Evelyn Norris, brother Eddie, and sister Lila. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy., Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Dr., Crofton, MD on May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD, followed by a celebration reception. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019