Dora Jean "Dodie" Mitchell, 78, a resident of Stevensville and previously of Annapolis, MD, passed away on November 7, 2019. Born in Annapolis on November 30, 1940 to the late Frank and Mary Dulaney, Dodie attended Annapolis High School. She was a caretaker at Quiet Waters Farm. Dodie enjoyed playing bingo and watching a good television show. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Dodie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles Mitchell who died in 2004. She is survived by her son, Douglas Mitchell of Stevensville and Karen Mitchell of Dunkirk, MD; two brothers, Frank Dulaney of Annapolis and Mike Dulaney of Severna Park, MD; three sisters, Cecelia Tyler of Crownsville, MD, Juanita Treffer of Pawleys Island, SC and Mary Jane Meredith of Odenton, MD; and two granddaughters, Megan and Peyton Mitchell. Friends are invited to celebrate Dodie's life with her family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where Dodie's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019