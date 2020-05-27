Doris Audrey Eckerl passed away on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Eckerl, Sr.; devoted mother of Doris Wise (Jerry), Carole Abel (Clyde) and the late William Eckerl, Jr.; loving grandmother of Jerry Wise, Jr. (Tracey), Daniel Abel (Amanda), Timothy Wise and Ashley Kovacevich; dear great-grandmother of Rose Wise, Emma Wise, Evelyn Kovacevich, Josephine Kovacevich and Isabelle Abel. Doris was predeceased by her parents Milton, Sr. and Ada Harvey and siblings Milton Harvey, Jr., William Harvey, George (Boone) Harvey, Lily Ford, Leona Fiedler, Marion Duckett, Mildred Winhauer and Ethel Gardner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 2PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery Brooklyn Park, Maryland. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Doris Eckerl to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122 or Special Olympics http://give.specialolympics.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 27, 2020.