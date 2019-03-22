Doris Baldwin Lopez, 93, of Tallahassee, formerly of Bowie, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Tallahassee. The only child of the late James and Thelma Safford Baldwin, she was born on January 2, 1926, in Fulton, Maryland. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Cole Lopez; and a son, Laurence Cole Lopez, II. She loved to sew and deeply loved her family. Survivors include her children, Timothy John Lopez, Kathleen Louise Lopez, Richard Paul Lopez, Robert Charles Lopez and Anna Marie Linton; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. At this time, no formal services are planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019