Doris "Dot" (Johnson) Boyd of Annapolis, MD born on 11/3/1947 born to the late Louis & Rachel Johnson and transitioned on 1/25/2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dot is survived by her children Robert Boyd, Jr, Kenyon "Ken" Boyd, daughter-in-law, Athena Boyd, grandchildren, Eric, Christian, Zachariah, Zoey, Autumn and Silas Boyd. Siblings, Ernest Davis, Alice James, Hope (Kevin) Flythe, (Late) Louis Johnson, Jr, Wardell Johnson, Sr., Wade Johnson, Pamela (Lonnie) Davis, Paul, Sr. (Kimberly) Johnson. Family and Friends are invited to First Christian Community Church of Annapolis, 1800 Hall Brown Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Public Viewing 9am. and Celebration of Life at 12pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020