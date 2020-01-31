The Capital Gazette

Doris Boyd (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "No more suffering, no more tears...As you walk around..."
    - Doris Lane
  • "Rest in peace my friend."
    - reggie herndon
Service Information
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-268-6015
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Christian Community Church of Annapolis
1800 Hall Brown Rd
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
First Christian Community Church of Annapolis
1800 Hall Brown Rd
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Doris "Dot" (Johnson) Boyd of Annapolis, MD born on 11/3/1947 born to the late Louis & Rachel Johnson and transitioned on 1/25/2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dot is survived by her children Robert Boyd, Jr, Kenyon "Ken" Boyd, daughter-in-law, Athena Boyd, grandchildren, Eric, Christian, Zachariah, Zoey, Autumn and Silas Boyd. Siblings, Ernest Davis, Alice James, Hope (Kevin) Flythe, (Late) Louis Johnson, Jr, Wardell Johnson, Sr., Wade Johnson, Pamela (Lonnie) Davis, Paul, Sr. (Kimberly) Johnson. Family and Friends are invited to First Christian Community Church of Annapolis, 1800 Hall Brown Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Public Viewing 9am. and Celebration of Life at 12pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
