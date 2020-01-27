Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Brady. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Service 1:00 PM TUMC 1300 West St Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Deale Brady died on January 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by devoted family, following a brief illness. Christened Doris Yvonne Deale, Mrs. Brady was born on April 14, 1929 in Annapolis, MD, to the late Emerson Erikson Deale and Beatrice Mae Cadle. Doris was the loving sister to the late Emerson E. Deale, Jr. and Beatrice M. Springfield. Doris, or "D.D." as her friends called her, graduated from Annapolis High School in 1946 where she was proud to have been Chair Treasurer and Secretary in her Jr. and Sr. years and also a member of the National Honor Society. She was married in August 1949 and later divorced. Doris' greatest achievement was raising her three kids in Annapolis and for an extended time in London, England and Kaiserslautern, Germany. Doris is survived by her two sons, James R. Brady and his wife Carole of Bowie, MD, and Arthur D. Brady and his wife Regina of Arnold, MD; and one daughter, Hope Yvonne and husband Ricci Bonaccorsy of Crofton, MD. As maternal head of the family, her devotion to family will be sorely missed. Doris had an inner strength and personal faith that was unparalleled and her loss will leave a void in all of their hearts. In her latter years, Doris found special joy in watching her family grow and was very much a part of her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's lives. Doris is survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who will forever treasure the songs she taught them, competitive spirit of playing cards, and love for sweet desserts. Grandchildren – James W Brady, Simon E. Park, Alexander W. Brady, Karolyn B. Moran, Eric A. Brady, Patrick E. Brady, Christopher J. Battista, Molly E. Quesenberry, and Hope E. Battista. Great-Grandchildren – Eli Park, Claire Park, James F. Brady, Emma G. Moran, Anne C. Brady, Haydn P. Moran, Jane E. Moran, John L. Quesenberry, Charlie R. Quesenberry, Aubrey E. Brady, Sloan M. Quesenberry, Chandler E. Brady, and Amelia J. Battista. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home (12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401) from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, January 28th. Services will be held at TUMC (1300 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401) on Wednesday, January 29th at 1pm with interment in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at

