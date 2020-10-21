1/1
Doris F. Toney
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Doris Florence Huber on January 8, 1927 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Emma Huber (nee Kraft) and had lived the previous 64 years in the Glen Burnie area. Mrs. Toney worked as a clerk for the State of Maryland during her working life. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, travel, taking cruises, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles and caring for her dogs. In addition to her parents Doris is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Hoyt Toney, her sister Edna Roeth and brothers Frederic and Edward Huber, Jr.. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Phyllis Streib (Raymond), granddaughter Carol Mekins (Milton), grandson Kenneth A. Davis (Keri), great-granddaughter Jennifer Wright (Damian), great-grandson Jake Davis, great-grandson Christopher Davis (Heather) and great-great-granddaughter Kristi.  Mrs. Toney passed away peacefully at the Rebecca Forney inpatient care center of Hospice of the Chesapeake after being in declining health for some time. Memorial contribution to Hospice of the Chesapeake will be appreciated by the family. Friends may call on the family 10 AM – 12 PM Thursday, October 22 with funeral services at 12 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
OCT
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Mrs. Doris was a wonderful lady. I met her at Hyer Standards where she and my grandmother became great friends. My grandma misses her tremendously. Such a beautiful lady. You have my condolences.
Craig Coates
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved