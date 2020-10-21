Born Doris Florence Huber on January 8, 1927 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Emma Huber (nee Kraft) and had lived the previous 64 years in the Glen Burnie area. Mrs. Toney worked as a clerk for the State of Maryland during her working life. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, travel, taking cruises, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles and caring for her dogs. In addition to her parents Doris is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Hoyt Toney, her sister Edna Roeth and brothers Frederic and Edward Huber, Jr.. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Phyllis Streib (Raymond), granddaughter Carol Mekins (Milton), grandson Kenneth A. Davis (Keri), great-granddaughter Jennifer Wright (Damian), great-grandson Jake Davis, great-grandson Christopher Davis (Heather) and great-great-granddaughter Kristi. Mrs. Toney passed away peacefully at the Rebecca Forney inpatient care center of Hospice of the Chesapeake after being in declining health for some time. Memorial contribution to Hospice of the Chesapeake will be appreciated by the family. Friends may call on the family 10 AM – 12 PM Thursday, October 22 with funeral services at 12 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home.



Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.