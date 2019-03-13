Doris Marie Kent (94) affectionately known as "Miss Doris", passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Lofland Park Center in Seaford, Delaware. Mrs. Kent was a long-time resident of Anne Arundel County, Maryland. She is survived by two grandsons Kevin Holland of Seaford, Delaware and Kelsey Adams of El Paso, Texas; granddaughter-in-law Darlene Adams of El Paso, Texas; and five great-grandchildren: Chelsey, Brandon, Bryttney, Christian, and Brielle. She also leaves a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.The Funeral will be held on March 21, 2019 at The Capital Church of Christ, located at 1790 Lincoln Drive in Annapolis, Maryland. The Viewing will be from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, with Funeral Services starting at 11:00AM.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019