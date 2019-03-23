Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea Ellen Spacek. View Sign

On March 19, 2019, Dorothea Ellen (nee Neff) Spacek of Anne Arundel County, died peacefully at St. Martins Home for the Aged at age 89. Known as Dottie, Dots, but never Dorothy, her name Dorothea means "Gift of God". She loved classical movies, throwing delightful parties and dancing (especially the Jitter Bug for which she won a trophy with her Cousin Harry Doring). She and her husband William, established a home in Brooklyn Park where they lived happily for 46 years until William's death left her a young widow. She continued to live there for 11 more years.Dorothea was the devoted mother of Rev. Fr. William F. Spacek; cherished Godmother of Karen Bowen and husband Jerome Bowen and was blessed with many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Spacek, dear daughter of the late Francis and Agnes Neff and sister of the late Ronald G. Neff, Francis Neff, Bernard Neff, Baby John Neff and James Neff. A great loss to her was the death of her best friend (like a sister), Maid of Honor Mary Juanita Doring and husband Harry Doring.Visitation was held in the Chapel of St. Martins Home for the Aged, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, on Friday March 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated also in the Chapel of St. Martins Home on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers Dorothea would be honored if your kind donations would be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor who took her in during her last years of life. The Sisters gave Dorothea a home and exquisite and wonderful care for all of her needs with respect to her human dignity.

