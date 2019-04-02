Dorothea L. Garrison "Dottie", 88, a resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, MD and formerly of Clinton, MD, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Born on February 20, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Alfred and Josephine Belz, Dottie graduated from L.C.C.R.H.S in Lindenwold, NJ and from the Lankanau School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. She worked with AAA, Woodward & Lothrop and as a draftsman for naval charts with the Hydrographic Office in Suitland, MD. Dorothea was recently preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard L. Garrison. She is survived by her three children, Stephen R. Garrison of Fenwick Island, DE, Carla A. Nash of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Kevin C. Garrison of Huntingtown, MD and her six grandchildren, Jessica, Timothy, Lindsay and Nicholas Nash and Christopher and Andrew Garrison. A memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, April 6 at 10 am. Donations may be made in Dorothea's name to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences and tributes may be made at:

