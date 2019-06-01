The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Marshall Obituary
On May 27, 2019 at home, in Bowie, MD, with her family, lost her bravely fought 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Born in Jacobs Creek, PA to Mary (Zelesnik) & Victor Yachup. Married for 55 years to Michael J. Marshall. Growing up on a dairy farm, she learned at a young age how to work hard and get a job done. She worked in a drug store and became a manager in the school cafeteria while their children were young. She went on to become an administrative assistant at ARS with the USDA and retired in 2004. She enjoyed spending time at the farm, Atlantic City boardwalk, beaches, and casinos, and Ocean City, MD beach with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed doing so for her Grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Marianna Widmann (Art) and Barbara Ross (Art); son, Michael Marshall (Melissa); grandchildren, Steven Widmann, Andrew Widmann (Sophie), Angela & Victoria Ross, Abigail, Claire, and Leah Marshall. A service was held on June 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 1 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beall Funeral Home
Download Now