On May 27, 2019 at home, in Bowie, MD, with her family, lost her bravely fought 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Born in Jacobs Creek, PA to Mary (Zelesnik) & Victor Yachup. Married for 55 years to Michael J. Marshall. Growing up on a dairy farm, she learned at a young age how to work hard and get a job done. She worked in a drug store and became a manager in the school cafeteria while their children were young. She went on to become an administrative assistant at ARS with the USDA and retired in 2004. She enjoyed spending time at the farm, Atlantic City boardwalk, beaches, and casinos, and Ocean City, MD beach with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed doing so for her Grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Marianna Widmann (Art) and Barbara Ross (Art); son, Michael Marshall (Melissa); grandchildren, Steven Widmann, Andrew Widmann (Sophie), Angela & Victoria Ross, Abigail, Claire, and Leah Marshall. A service was held on June 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette from June 1 to June 6, 2019