Dorothy Conley Andrews, 94, a resident of BayWoods of Annapolis for fifteen years and previously of Grasonville, Maryland and Kensington, Maryland died of natural causes January 15, 2019. Born on November 20, 1924 in Washington, D.C. to Marshall and Dorothy Johnson, Mrs. Andrews attended John Eaton Elementary School, Georgetown Visitation High School (Class of 1942) and Georgetown Visitation Junior College (Class of 1944). In 1946 Mrs. Andrews married Dr. John R. Conley and together they raised nine children in Kensington, Maryland until his death in 1976. In 1989 Mrs. Andrews married Mr. Archie M. Andrews, Jr. and they took residence in Grasonville, Maryland before moving to BayWoods of Annapolis. Mrs. Andrews is preceded in death by two spouses, Dr. John R. Conley and Archie M. Andrews, Jr., and a son John R. Conley, Jr.. Mrs. Andrews is survived by her eight children, Elise Murphy (William), David Conley (Valerie), Elizabeth Roberts, Michael Conley (Joan), Margaret Thalenberg (Evan), Katherine Conley (Jamie Kirkpatrick), Matthew Conley (Rolando Reyes-Mir), Christine Evans (Evan), three step-children, Archie M. Andrews, III, Duncan Andrews and Tania Anderson, thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and countless Conley nieces and nephews and endless members of her extended family and friends. Mrs. Andrews was devoted to her family, faith, friendships, fun and her country. Known fondly as Dar or Grandma Dar, family and friends were always received with a welcoming smile, a hug and a loving inquiry about the wonderful happenings in their lives. Raised as an only child, Dar/Grandma Dar had unique abilities in raising nine happy children and hosting events for over 100 without missing a dance step, a smile or a bead in her daily rosary. Proud of her community, Dar/Grandma Dar volunteered and served on committees in Montgomery County, Maryland and at The Christ Child Society, Georgetown Visitation High School and Gonzaga College High School and later in life at BayWoods of Annapolis. Dar also served on the Inauguration Committees for Presidents Ronald R. Reagan and George H.W. Bush. In lieu of flowers, contributions are greatly appreciated at The Christ Child Society of Washington, D.C. ( www.christchilddc.org ) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Annapolis, MD on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Details will be posted on the John M. Taylor Funeral Home website: www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com . Private burial in Putnam/St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, Ct. Funeral Home John M. Taylor Funeral Home

147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST

Annapolis , MD 21401

