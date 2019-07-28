Dorothy B. Broglie, 93, passed away on July 24, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Donald Broglie and Robert Broglie of Arnold, MD; her granddaughter, Christina Boyd of Severna Park, MD; her grandson, Donald Broglie, of Arnold, MD, and two great grandchildren, Taylor Boyd and Hailey Boyd. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Frederick Broglie. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146. The burial will be held the same day, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to a charity of your own choice. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019