Dorothy Bowser was born February 05, 1927 to John H. and Mary V. Queen in Fairfield Maryland. She went to Baltimore City Public Schools. She worked at Richie Motel for 23 years. Then she went to work at AA County Public Schools. She retired January 30, 1989. She taught sewing at O'Malley Senior Center. She met and married the late Melvin L. Bowser August 25, 1955 and resided in AA County. She was preceded in death by her daughter Betty J. Johns. She leaves behind one sister Ailene Johnson. 8 step-children, 3 granddaughters Marsha Madden (deceased), Donna Snowden and Sharon Johns, 6 great grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and one devoted nephew Ira Queen. Due to the current pandemic, all funeral arrangements will be private. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020