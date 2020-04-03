Dorothy Kinsman Brown passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at Colington Continuing Care facility in Mitchellville, MD, where she had been living since 1995. Prior to moving to Mitchellville, Dorothy lived in Riva, MD. She was the wife of Blair Kinsman of Riva, MD, and later Wendell Brown who joined her in Mitchellville. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa) B. Kinsman and her husband, Kenneth R. Norlin, who reside in Riva, MD. She was the grandmother of Sara Norlin (Caleb Stickley, son) and Rebecca Gonzalez (Cesar, husband; and, Noah and Kia, sons) of Marion, IA. Dorothy was born in Lexington, VA, Dorothy Margaret Lewis in 1921. She graduated from Oberlin College and served in the Red Cross during the Korean War. After her marriage to Blair Kinsman she settled in Riva, MD, where she pursued a career as a free-lance journalist. She was a great lover of the arts and cats, a boater, volunteered for many causes and was a formidable political conversationalist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the MD SPCA.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020