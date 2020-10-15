Dorothy Clow Terwilliger was born on June 16, 1923, and died peacefully at the age of 97 on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Dot was one of nine siblings born into the Clow family of Weems Creek. She was the middle child growing up in the height of the Depression. She remembered some of her six brothers depriving themselves of food to give food to her and her sisters. During her life she was able to cruise and travel to Bermuda, Hawaii, Europe but still liked visiting her family members the best. The Clow family, and later its extended family, was the focus of her life. She held a huge family Christmas party every year until recently. Fortunately, many of her family members were able to say their goodbyes to her in the weeks leading up to her death. Dot was a very hard working woman who you might have found insulating her garage two decades ago. She had no patience for laziness but she had patience and kindness for almost everything else. Many friends and neighbors gravitated to her because they were able to experience that welcoming love and kindness. The family thinks the legacy she would want all of her friends and family to carry on is to treat everyone with compassion and love. Dorothy retired from her job as a clerk with Maryland State Treasury Department after 30 years of service. She is survived by her two sons, Quincy Crawford (Genie) and Mat Terwilliger; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Because of her many siblings she was also blessed with a wealth of wonderful nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a contribution to the American Diabetes Association
.