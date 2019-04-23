Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Croker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy June Croker (Dottie), a retired organist and pianist, died early Saturday morning April 13th due to advanced lung disease at the age of 84. She had moved from Atlanta to Annapolis to live near her daughter in January of 2017 after being diagnosed with interstitial lung disease in November of 2016. She passed away in her home at the corner of State Circle and Maryland Avenue in downtown historic Annapolis.Dottie was born on October 22, 1934 in Greensboro North Carolina to Alex and Sarah Phillips. She graduated from Mars Hill University with a degree in sacred music and went on to play both the organ and the piano for several churches in Atlanta. She loved to travel – She traveled all over the world. She loved reading, singing, playing, performing, writing and spending time with her family members. She always knew most of the answers on Jeopardy, and she loved animals. She remained positive and upbeat even in times of great tragedy, and deep sorrow and was always grateful for the blessings bestowed on her. She was open to all ways of life and passed judgement on no one. She lived her life in awe of the planet on which she lived, embracing the earth's beauty and being humbled by its elements. She was small but fierce. She is survived by her only daughter, Sarah Joan Smith (Annapolis), her only granddaughter Maggie Jean Young (Charleston) and her son-in-law Joe O. Smith.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019

