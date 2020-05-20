Born Dorothy Hadaway in Long Island, N.Y. on July 12, 1932 to the late Henry and Florence Hadaway. Mrs. Dorothy Finney has been a Maryland resident for nearly eighty years. She enjoyed shopping and watching television. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Dorothy Finney passed away on May 18, 2020 at Patapsco Valley Center in Randallstown. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Howard Finney. She leaves behind her two children Patrick and Terri Finney, two grandchildren Patrick Finney II and Benjamin Finney and one great-grandson Benjamin Cody, Jr. Her love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Due to current circumstances, the family will be celebrating her life privately.



