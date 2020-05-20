Dorothy Finney
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Dorothy Hadaway in Long Island, N.Y. on July 12, 1932 to the late Henry and Florence Hadaway. Mrs. Dorothy Finney has been a Maryland resident for nearly eighty years. She enjoyed shopping and watching television. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Dorothy Finney passed away on May 18, 2020 at Patapsco Valley Center in Randallstown. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Howard Finney. She leaves behind her two children Patrick and Terri Finney, two grandchildren Patrick Finney II and Benjamin Finney and one great-grandson Benjamin Cody, Jr. Her love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Due to current circumstances, the family will be celebrating her life privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved