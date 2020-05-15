Dorothy Ford Suitt
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Ford Suitt, "Gee Gee", 98, a resident of Edgewater, MD, passed away at her home from complications of dementia on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Gee Gee was born on October 10, 1921 to the late William and Mary Ward. She worked as a cafeteria manager for the Anne Arundel County Public School system. She was a devoted member of Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville. Gee Gee's interests included Bible study, cooking and canning produce from her garden. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Vernon E. Ford, Sr.; a daughter, Mary Booth; four brothers, William, Clifton, Clarence, and George Ward, Sr; and her second husband, William Raleigh Suitt. She is survived by her children, Vernon E. Ford, Jr. of Edgewater, and Dianne Lambert of Davidsonville; nine grandchildren, Tommy Lambert, Cindy Borza, Timmy Booth, Terri Venneri, Vicki Kontson, Richard Lambert, Tammie Annan, Brandon Ford, and Rachel Best; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private at this time. Dorothy will be interred with her husband, Vernon E. Ford, Sr. at Hope Chapel Cemetery in Edgewater. Online guestbook available at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved