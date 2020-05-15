Dorothy E. Ford Suitt, "Gee Gee", 98, a resident of Edgewater, MD, passed away at her home from complications of dementia on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Gee Gee was born on October 10, 1921 to the late William and Mary Ward. She worked as a cafeteria manager for the Anne Arundel County Public School system. She was a devoted member of Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville. Gee Gee's interests included Bible study, cooking and canning produce from her garden. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Vernon E. Ford, Sr.; a daughter, Mary Booth; four brothers, William, Clifton, Clarence, and George Ward, Sr; and her second husband, William Raleigh Suitt. She is survived by her children, Vernon E. Ford, Jr. of Edgewater, and Dianne Lambert of Davidsonville; nine grandchildren, Tommy Lambert, Cindy Borza, Timmy Booth, Terri Venneri, Vicki Kontson, Richard Lambert, Tammie Annan, Brandon Ford, and Rachel Best; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private at this time. Dorothy will be interred with her husband, Vernon E. Ford, Sr. at Hope Chapel Cemetery in Edgewater. Online guestbook available at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store