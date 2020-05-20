Dorothy Irene Jackson (nee Powell), daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Powell, entered this life on January 15, 1924, she was the youngest daughter of eleven children. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Estella Brooks, Julia Brown, Ruth Nophlin and Erma Hebron; six brothers, James, Theodore, George, Walter, Mark, and Charles Powell. Upon the death of her mother, Dorothy was raised by her sister Ruth Nophlin. Educated in Baltimore City Public Schools, upon graduating she worked at the Hecht Co., and then for the Baltimore City Health Department at the Well Baby Clinic and as a Dental Hygienist. After retiring from the Baltimore City Health Department she worked at the Little Hammy Day Care Center. On April 25, 1948, she fell in love and married, Samuel Douglas Jackson. To that union, four children were born, whom she loved and raised along with her grandson, Bryant Samuel Jackson. Dorothy was a faithful member of Emmanuel C.C. Methodist Church. Dorothy, affectionately known as Dot and D.J., greatest joy came from her family and friends. Dorothy was known for her spirit of compassion, love, and ability to see good in everyone, which is the legacy she left for her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Her favorite musicians were Johnny Mathis and Tom Jones, she loved dining at The Olive Garden, trying her luck at the casinos, traveling, gardening, a good party and spending time with friends and family. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Conrad Douglas Jackson (Jackie) and Mark Augustus Jackson (Deborah); two daughters, Kimberly Ruth Strickland (Tom) and Marsha Elizabeth Jackson (Marcus); three grandsons, Bryant Samuel Jackson (Mary), Marcus Rashed Williams and Sean Douglas Jackson; four granddaughters; Shawnte Barnhill, and Kisha Anderson, Jasmine Watson, and Madison Anderson; one great-granddaughter, Astrid Maren Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus State of Emergency, a public window viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A private burial will be held at Arbutus Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 20, 2020.