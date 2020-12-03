Dorothy Jean Franchak, 81, passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Severna Park, Maryland on December 1, 2020. Dorothy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 31, 1939 to parents Carl George Eichenlaub and Madeline Louise Colligan Eichenlaub. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Pittsburgh in 1957 and then went on to attend Duquesne University and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. Dorothy worked as an Accountant for St. John the Evangelist School for over 25 years and in Annapolis for Weems and Plath, starting in 1984 as a Controller until she retired in 2010. Relocating to Severna Park from Pittsburgh in 1971, Dorothy was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Additionally, she was an active board member in her community of Colchester on the Severn and the Maryland Capital Chapter of American Business Women's Association, earning the honor of Chapter Woman of the Year. A devoted Catholic, her faith supported her throughout her life. Her main interests were gardening, walking, bridge, bingo, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Franchak; her son, Robert Michael Franchak; her parents, Carl and Madeline Eichenlaub; and her brother, Charles Eichenlaub. She is survived by her two children, Richard Franchak and David Franchak (Cindy). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Matthew Franchak, Katherine Franchak, Jennifer Franchak, Kelly Franchak and Nicholas Franchak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:30pm at the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that a donation be made in Dorothy's name to St. John the Evangelist Church. Online condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store