Dorothy Lois Hartwick
1924 - 2020
Dorothy Lois Hartwick of Starr, MD, formerly of Mayo, MD, passed away at the Homestead Manor in Denton, MD. She was 95 years old. Born in Ritchie, MD in 1924, Mrs. Hartwick was the daughter of the late Carl Sappington Ritchie and Martha Louise Ryon Richie. Her husband, Claude Christopher Hartwick, Jr., passed away on November 7, 2015. Mrs. Hartwick was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. before retiring to be a homemaker. She then worked at various nursing facilities. She and her husband lived in Mayo for over fifty years where she was a faithful member of the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She moved to live with her son six years ago. Mrs. Hartwick is survived by her son, Michael D. Hartwick (Diana) of Queen Anne, MD, and several children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Hartwick. There are no services. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1183 Carrs Wharf Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
