Dorothy Mae Lowe (Kondisko) was born on December 16th 1924 and passed away peacefully at her home on November 5th 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Dorothy was born in Allport Pennsylvania to Andrew and Esther Kondisko. She was the eldest of five children. Dorothy graduated business school where she lived in Harrisburg Pa, while working at the State Capital. She married the late Joseph Lowe from South Baltimore in 1946 and resided there before moving to Riverdale on the Magothy where she lived for 66 years before moving to Brightview in Annapolis for this past year. She worked at Anne Arundel Community College from 1967-1989 in the English department. Dorothy was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and participated in Bible Study, Friendship Club, and the Prayer Tree. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed gardening, bowling, and travel. She is survived by two daughters, Louise Bunker of Arnold and Roberta Fold of Pasadena; her brother, John Kondisko, her sister, Patricia Hay; five grandchildren, Talie Fretz, Jeff Bunker, George Fold, Katie Duvall, and Joe Fold as well as twelve great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass is pending with burial at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122.



